celllphone_0.jpeg

Your Alarm Will Go Off at 2:20 PM on Wednesday - Here's Why

CBN News
10-03-2023

Share This article

This is a test. This is only a test. But get ready for it anyway. 

On Wednesday, the whole nation will be put on alert. But don't panic - it's only a test. 

At 2:20 P.M. Eastern Time, warning alarms will sound on all cell phones, TVs, and radios across the United States. 

It's all part of a nationwide emergency alert test. 

Wednesday's alarm will be followed by the message: "This is a test of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."

Tests like this are done every three years to ensure all systems are working properly.

slider img 2

Share This article

About The Author

CBN
News

CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite and the Internet. Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories to over a million viewers each day without a specific agenda. With its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News has bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world. What began as a segment on CBN's flagship program, The 700 Club, in the early 1980s, CBN News has since expanded into a multimedia news organization that offers today's news headlines
More