Young Boy Receives Real Ice Cream Truck for Birthday, but There's a Catch

One young boy in North Dakota recently received a very sweet birthday gift.

Carter Rettig's parents bought him his very own ice cream truck for his eighth birthday.

Carter's new truck is actually a van renovated into the "Ice Cream Express." But here's the scoop on what he must do with his big present.

He's expected to run it as a business, earning money to pay back his parents for the van.

Besides visiting neighborhoods in West Fargo, the Ice Cream Express truck has also been involved in several private workplace events, according to Inforum.com.

"It was abandoned at a storage facility, it hasn't run for several years and so me and a bunch of buddies fixed it up for him, got it running," Todd Rettig, Carter's dad, told the outlet.

Nicole Rettig, Carter's mom told Inforum it has been fun teaching her son about financial responsibility.

"It has been really fun, teaching him life lessons and the value of a dollar. He has to pay Dad back for the truck, so a portion of sales go to me and a portion for inventory and the rest for his college savings, so he has some budgeting to do," she said.

You can follow Carter's Ice Cream Express on his Facebook page, where the family posts news about recent events.