Worship Evangelist Sean Feucht Says 98 SatanCon Attendees Gave Their Lives to Christ

Hundreds of people over the past weekend attended what was billed as the "largest Satanic gathering in history" in Boston, Massachusetts.

As CBN News reported, the convention known as "SatanCon 2023" was held on April 28-30. It was promoted as "a weekend of blasphemy and remembrance in Boston" and also celebrated The Satanic Temple's (TST) 10-year anniversary.

On the convention's opening night on Friday, two leaders kicked off the event by ripping apart a Bible as well as tearing up a "Thin Blue Line" flag that commemorates police officers, Fox News reported.

One participant said the acts were undertaken to push back against oppression.

"We stand here today in defiance of their siege and destroy their symbols of oppression," she reportedly said to a cheering crowd. Some shouted "Hail Satan" while she was tearing the Bible apart.

CBN's Faithwire reported about the Bible-ripping incident. You can read more about it here: Cheers, 'Hail Satan' Chant Erupted as Woman Tore Bible Apart During 'SatanCon'

But the weekend wasn't entirely marred by spiritual darkness. Worship leader Sean Feucht reports that sources have indicated dozens of people who attended the convention actually gave their lives to Christ over the weekend.

"While they were ripping up pages of the Bible to kick off the largest Satanic gathering ever (SatanCon in Boston), over 98 attendees surrendered their lives to Jesus (verified!) from covert evangelists infiltrating the crowd," Feucht posted.

Satanists pushed back on his conversion claim saying it wasn't true. Dr. Eric Sprankle, an associate professor at Minnesota State University, attacked the worship leader's tweet, writing, "I presented at this conference and there were no 'covert evangelists infiltrating the crowd.' It's easy to lie about converting 98 Satanists when your whole career is based in delusion and deception."

Feucht replied to Sprankle that "covert evangelists" were by definition covert and weren't exposed or noticed during the event.

As CBN News has reported, prayer and evangelism efforts were launched in the months before the big SatanCon event which hundreds of people had reportedly signed up to attend.

Beforehand, Intercessors for America (IFA) had rallied "half a million prayer warriors" to "pray for revival to break out" among the Satanists.

Suzie MacAskill, regional leader for the IFA, led the charge to ask God for salvation among SatanCon attendees, praying, "We pray for a harvest of lost souls to take place as we have never seen before."

Kris Kubal, chief program officer at IFA, had reported the group's strategy beforehand. "We want to pray that they'd be set free from this and that we want to be loving, and we want to pray for them to find the truth," she said.

As CBN News also reported, there were local ministers involved too. In what was described as a spiritual "counter-offensive" to SatanCon 2023, revivalist Dr. Jaymz Sideras, co-founder of ReviveBoston, and his wife Pascale scheduled a three-day revival in Boston the same weekend.

Christian services were planned nightly at the Revere Hotel Boston Common, 200 Stuart Street, which was less than a mile from the TST convention.

"Make no mistake friends, this is an all-out war between the kingdom of Satan and the Kingdom of God for the soul of America," Sideras said in a video trailer for ReviveBoston April 2023 posted to YouTube.