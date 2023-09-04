Wild Weather: Torrential Rains Douse 'Burning Man'; Operation Blessing Boosts FL Boy's Faith

Vacationers in the Eastern U.S. enjoyed some fine late summer weather this Labor Day weekend. But in the West, heavy rains and flooding have made a mess of weekend plans.

Burning Man Doused by Flooding

In Las Vegas, a city bus could be seen rolling through waist-high water after monsoonal rains and storms led to flash flooding. And in northwestern Nevada, flooding and mud from torrential rains have left tens of thousands of people stranded at the Burning Man Festival.

Attendees were being advised to conserve food, water, and fuel.

One person is reported dead. Music star Diplo posted a video to his social media accounts saying he and comedian Chris Rock walked 5 miles in the mud before being picked up by a fan.

The nation's midsection is seeing temperatures in the 90s, and South Dakota and Minnesota could see triple digits while the heat moves east.

Meanwhile, as we approach the peak of hurricane season, tropical threats are brewing in the Atlantic, but none pose an immediate threat to the U.S. For now, the focus is on the cleanup after Hurricane Idalia struck Florida last week.



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey pray with members of the storm-damaged First Baptist Church in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., one day after the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Aug. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

President Biden arrived in Florida Saturday, taking an aerial tour of some of the devastation left behind by Idalia. "As I told your governor, if there's anything your state needs, I'm ready to mobilize that support," Biden said. "Your nation has your back and we'll be with you until the job is done."

Biden did not tour the damage with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who said such a meeting could hinder disaster response efforts. Biden said DeSantis had been helpful. "He may have had other reasons, because he did help us plan this. He sat with FEMA and decided where we should go," Biden said.

Operation Blessing Aiding Idalia Survivors

The Operation Blessing team spent another day in Homosassa, Florida, serving those who were most impacted by #hurricaneidalia. We are so grateful for our wonderful #volunteers! pic.twitter.com/75DbYww3wH — Operation Blessing (@operationbless) September 3, 2023

Operation Blessing is continuing its work in Florida, helping the victims of Idalia.

Volunteers gathered at Christian Center Church in Homosassa for training and prayer. They helped the Mondello family clean up the damage to their home and salvage possessions.

Twelve-year-old Logan Mondello told us it has restored his faith in God.

"If I could say anything to the Operation Blessing volunteers it would be, 'Thank you so so much.' You guys are truly a blessing from God. Having Operation Blessing and the church here has really boosted my faith. It really made me think that, yes there is a God and He's here to help us."