What Went Wrong? Experts Explore Sub Implosion, James Cameron Compares It to Titanic 'Recklessness'

The world was holding out hope for the missing tourist sub that dove to the Titanic wreckage, but after a desperate search and race against the clock, the evidence shows the sub imploded, killing all five passengers on board.

Among those killed were the sub's captain and Ocean Gate CEO Stockton Rush, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman Dawood, British adventurer Hamish Harding, and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

LEARN MORE: A Titanic Expert, an Adventurer, a CEO, and a Father and Son Were Killed in Titan's Implosion

The Coast Guard announced Thursday that search crews found five pieces of the sub about a third of a mile from the Titanic wreckage.

"This is an incredibly unforgiving environment down there on the sea floor and the debris is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel," U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger told reporters in a news conference.



U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. John Mauger talks to the media, June 22, 2023, after the missing sub Titan imploded near the wreckage of the Titanic, killing all five people on board, according to the Coast Guard. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The Navy has also confirmed an underwater acoustic system likely heard the implosion Sunday, not long after the vessel began its dive.

It's believed a fault or failure in the hull of the sub could have caused the implosion. The hull included carbon fiber.

"Carbon fiber is a miraculous material," Josh Gates, host of the Discovery Channel's "Expedition Unknown," told ABC. "It's what we're using to build next-generation airplanes out of the Dreamliner, the A350, things like that. But it's not particularly well understood how it works over time in terms of fatigue at depths and in extreme cold."

In a 2018 lawsuit, a former Ocean Gate employee warned the company that flaws in the sub's carbon fiber and titanium makeup could get worse with each dive.

This sub had gone down to the Titanic wreckage 13 times in two years.

James Cameron, director of the Oscar-winning movie "Titanic," told ABC he raised concerns years ago about a sub with a similar design.

"I said somebody is going to get killed, in that sub or in a sub like it," he said. "The DNA of the Ocean Gate sub was in that sub."

He and others believe the submersible, in an emergency move, had dropped its weight and was trying to make it back to the surface.

"More than likely, they, as they were experiencing difficulties, began to drop their weights and ascend to the surface," said Bob Ballard, who discovered the Titanic wreckage in 1985. "They never made it. So, if you're on your way up and you're buoyant and you don't make it, it's a catastrophic implosion."

Cameron says this was a preventable tragedy at the very location where Titanic went down in its historic sinking.

"I'm struck by the fact that somehow, you know, individuals, companies have managed to miss the lesson of Titanic itself," said Cameron. "Now we have two wreck sites adjacent to each other that both represent, in my mind, recklessness."

The Coast Guard says its investigation into what happened will continue. It's not sure if it will be able to recover the remains of the crew members.