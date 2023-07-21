Main entrance of Wuhan Institute of Virology located in Jiangxia District, south of Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China. (Image credit: Ureem2805/Wikimedia Commons - https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Wuhan_Institute_of_Virology_main_entrance.jpg)

US Finally Suspends Funding for Wuhan Institute of Virology After Pandemic

The Biden administration is suspending funding to the Chinese lab that's been linked to theories about the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology failed to comply with U.S. government regulations, according to a report by the Department for Health and Human Services.

An HHS official noted that the National Institutes of Health concluded that the Wuhan Institute likely violated biosafety protocols and will continue to do so.

U.S. intelligence agencies are somewhat divided on the theory that the COVID-19 virus escaped from the Wuhan virology lab in 2019 even though the global pandemic originated in Wuhan, China.

READ Ex-US Intel Dir. Testifies of China's 'Massive Cover-Up': Wuhan Lab Leak Only Credible Explanation

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has called for the Biden administration to declassify documents that reportedly led Energy Department scientists to believe COVID escaped from a Wuhan lab.

And Sen. Paul has repeatedly called for former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci to be held accountable for the U.S.-funding that was used to manipulate viruses like COVID-19 through "gain-of-function" research.

He recently tweeted, "Last week's release of an email in which Fauci confirms that research in Wuhan was gain-of-function adds to an email where his assistants label it GoF as well. Likely nothing more conclusive than catching a liar lying with his own words!"

Sen. Paul continued, "I've referred Anthony Fauci to the DOJ (again) for lying to Congress when he denied the NIH was funding of gain-of-function research in Wuhan."

I've referred Anthony Fauci to the DOJ (again) for lying to Congress when he denied the NIH was funding of gain-of-function research in Wuhan. https://t.co/LuPDleRhYW — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 18, 2023

CLICK BELOW TO GO IN-DEPTH:

US Dept. of Energy & FBI Agree Pandemic Most Likely Caused by Mishap at China's Wuhan Lab

More American 'Open Minds' Say COVID-19 Manipulated in Lab