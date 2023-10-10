US Death Toll in Israel Rises to 14, Biden Condemns 'Evil' Hamas Terrorists

As the world learns more about the horrific atrocities Hamas has committed in Israel, President Biden is making it clear the United States stands firmly in support of Israel. In a speech at the White House Tuesday afternoon, Biden reiterated his unequivocal condemnation of Hamas and the acts of terror they've carried out against Israeli civilians.

"In this moment we must be crystal clear: we stand with Israel. We stand with Israel," Biden declared. "We will make sure Israel has what it needs to take care of its citizens, defend itself, and respond to this attack."

"Let there be no doubt the United States has Israel's back. We'll make sure the Jewish and Democratic State of Israel can defend itself today, tomorrow as we always have," he continued.

Biden said Hamas unleashed "pure, unadulterated evil" into the world as it attacked Israel and announced 14 innocent American citizens were killed in the bloodbath that claimed more than 1,000 lives. The president also confirmed an unknown number of Americans are among the hostages being held by Hamas.

"Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people's right to dignity and self-determination. Their state of purpose is the annihilation of the state of Israel on the murder of Jewish people," Biden noted. "They use Palestinian civilians as human shields. Hamas offers nothing but terror and bloodshed with no regard to who pays the price."

Biden spoke with Israel's Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu for the third time Tuesday telling him he supports a swift and decisive response from Israel.

"Like every nation in the world Israel has the right to respond, indeed has a duty to respond to these vicious attacks," Biden said.

In an interview with CNN, United States National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby became emotional while discussing the human toll of the terrorist attacks.

"I, ah," Kirby said as he looked off-camera trying to compose himself.

"Sorry," he said after a few seconds. It's very difficult to look at these images, Jake. And the human cost and these are human beings. They are family members, friends, loved ones, cousins, brothers, sisters. Yeah, it's difficult and I apologize," Kirby told anchor Jake Tapper.

Tapper responded to Kirby saying, "Nothing to say sorry for."

In an op-ed published by The Wall Street Journal Monday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) laid out four steps the U.S. should take to help Israel. The steps included giving the country the time and space to defend itself, offering intelligence support, bolstering America's national defense, and imposing costs on terrorists and countries who support them.

Biden also announced the U.S. is rushing military assistance to Israel including ammunition and interceptors to help the Iron Dome. The president also said he's instructed his team to share intelligence with Israel as they work together to safely bring home all the hostages.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***