'Unbelievable': 1-Year-Old 'Miracle Baby' Survives Two Days Alone in Ditch

A 1-year-old baby who survived two days in a ditch along the Louisiana highway was miraculously rescued last week by an eagle-eye trucker who spotted the child crawling toward the road.

“We looked at this 1-year-old as our miracle baby, because he was still alive,” said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Stitch Guillory, calling the entire ordeal “unbelievable,” according to KPLC-TV. He added, “This kid spent two days out in the weather on the side of the highway. Thank God that trucker saw him. When you look at the video here, he was, you know, crawling toward the highway.”

The infant, Kingtrail, was found just a few miles away from the body of his 4-year-old brother, Legend, who died. The cause of his death has not yet been determined. Both children were last seen with their mother, Aaliyah N. Jack.

The 25-year-old mother was arrested at a train station in Mississippi as she was reportedly “trying to get out of town.” She is sitting in a Mississippi jail cell awaiting extradition to Louisiana, where she faces one count of second-degree murder, two counts of failure to report a missing child, and one count of cruelty to a juvenile. Her bond is set at more than $9 million.

The children’s paternal grandmother, who was largely responsible for caring for Legend, broke down crying in a local media interview with KPLC-TV, calling the entire situation “a nightmare.”

Jack’s mother, Conswella Jack, said in a statement to the outlet she has not spoken to her daughter since Legend’s body was found and Kingtrail was rescued. She told the Acadiana Advocate she had been helping Aaliyah Jack financially and does not understand why her daughter might have hurt her grandchildren.

“I was so blessed to hear the baby survived, but also so hurt, because one is now gone,” Conswella Jack said.

As for the hours leading up to the tragic discovery of Legend’s body, Conswella Jack confirmed Aaliyah Jack was with her for her grandmother’s funeral. It was at that event the young mother fled with her two children.

Conswella Jack said she tried contacting her daughter, but was unsuccessful in getting any useful information about their location.

“The next day, which was Sunday, after trying to call her, she finally reaches out to me, but it’s a text,” she said. “She sent me a picture of a car in some bushes that kind of looked like it was wrecked. I was confused, so I called, called, and called, and could not reach her.”

Please be in prayer for the Jack family.