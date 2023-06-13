Mykailo Myroshnychenko, 19, was known as "Michael" to his friends. (Photo credit: Anna Koniakhina/GofundMe)

Ukrainian Refugee Saves US Family from Rip Current, Remembered for His Faith: 'Angels Walk Among Us'

According to witnesses, a 19-year-old Ukrainian man didn't hesitate when he jumped into the rough ocean waves to help save three swimmers in distress last week. Unfortunately, he lost his life after helping them to shore.

WFOX-TV reports Mykailo Myroshnychenko who was referred to as "Michael" by his friends had recently moved to Jacksonville, Florida. Witnesses said he was trying to help a father and his two children get back to shore after the trio was caught in a rip current off of Neptune Beach.

After helping Eric Polite and his children get to shore, Myroshnychenko disappeared beneath the waves. Police officers found his body the next day, the outlet reported.

Polite spoke at Myroshnychenko's memorial service on Monday, saying the teenager was called a "hero" by some, but there was an even better word that described him, according to WFOX.

"My kids call him {Michael} a hero, but I believe that they're using the wrong word," Polite said. "My mother told me that angels walk among us."

"Thank you for saving my kids," the father said.

Pastor Bohdan Besdrushko traveled from Poland to attend Myroshnychenko's funeral.

"It is very difficult when you lose a close friend," Besdrushko told WFOX, saying he is proud of his friend for risking his life for others.

"I know that he's with God, and it is much better for him to be better there," Besdrushko said.

Myroshnychenko had moved to Jacksonville with his three brothers just a few weeks ago to escape the war in Ukraine. His parents are still in Norway, another friend Andre Kutsiy told WFOX on Friday.

Kutsiy said Michael was very active in his faith and just "that kind of guy" who would try to help others. However, he admitted, Michael wasn't the strongest swimmer.

"I'm forever grateful and thankful for him," Polite said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Myroshnychenko's family pay for his funeral expenses and to help support them in their move to the U.S. According to the family friend who set up the page, "Misha loved God very much. He has always been a sympathetic person, and active in the church. He never missed service, and went to prayers on Mondays."

As of June 13, the effort has raised $38,110 of the $50,000 goal.

The family friend also requested prayers for Myroshnychenko's family.