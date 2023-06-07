Tucker Carlson Blows Lid off Mainstream Media in First Twitter Show: 'The Media Lie'

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson released the first episode of his new show on Twitter Tuesday night, just weeks after the cable news network fired him without offering a public explanation.

In a 10-minute episode, Carlson presented "cable news consumers" news subjects centering on the Russia-Ukraine war.

He raised concerns about the war, where all the money is going, and why the establishment media doesn't ask questions or dig deeper.

He pointed to the recent bombing of the Kakhovka Dam in southern Ukraine, Sen. Lindsey Graham's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Nikki Haley's recent message during a CNN town hall telling Americans it is in their "best interest" for Ukraine to win.



"It is in the best interest of America...It is in the best interest of our national security for Ukraine to win. We have to see this through. We have to finish it," Haley said in a clip.

"Back when they still taught logic, statements like this were known as tautologies," Carlson explained after the clip played.

"Something is true because it is. The more you repeat it, the truer it becomes," he quipped. "It's a self-reinforcing reality. There was a time when tautologies were considered illegitimate arguments, not to mention hilariously stupid. Only dumb people talked like that. Now, everyone in power talks like that. 'Diversity is our strength, trans women are women, Zelenskyy is Churchill.'"

He pointed out the implication is that "it's all self-evidently true, it doesn't need an explanation, and don't ask questions."

"Sound familiar? Of course, it does. That's the pap they're serving us day after day in steaming, lumpy portions. By this point, it's possible that American citizens are the least informed people in the world," he explained.

Tucker's video, which quickly earned over 74 million views, has left viewers questioning the legitimacy of the mainstream media and the validity of the news – which in his opinion is not a bad thing.

"American citizens are the least informed people in the world. You're average yak herder in Tajikistan knows who blew up the Nord Stream pipeline. It's obvious. Does he think some skinny dude in a dress is actually a girl? That idea would never occur to him" he said.

"You've got to be lied to at full volume over a period of years to reach conclusions like that," Carlson added. "And of course, we have been. The media lie(s)."

"Mostly, they ignore the stories that matter," he flatly explained.

Carlson then spit off a list of topics that the mainstream media has failed to address like "How did Jeffrey Epstein make all that money, or how did he die?", or "What's happened to the hundreds of billions of dollars we've sent to Ukraine?"



Carlson concluded his show by sharing that the mainstream media is to blame for the "dysfunction" in America.

"Nobody knows what's happening. A small group of people control access to relevant information and the rest of us don't know," he said.

"Secrecy is a powerful means of control," Carlson added.

Tucker closed his program by announcing that he will exclusively be on Twitter.

As CBN News reported, Carlson believes there are few online places where people are allowed to tell the truth, but he says that under Elon Musk's leadership, Twitter has finally become one of those places.

"There aren't many platforms left that allow free speech. The last big one remaining in the world—the only one—is Twitter," he said when first announcing his show. "Twitter has long served as the place where our national conversation incubates and develops. Twitter is not a partisan site. Everybody's allowed here, and we think that's a good thing."

He said in that video, "Free speech is the main right that you have. Without it, you have no others."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***