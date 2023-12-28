Trump Wins Election Victory in Michigan for 2024, but a Dozen Ballot Battles Remain

Former President Donald Trump won a legal battle in Michigan for his bid to retake the White House in 2024.

The state's high court rejected a legal challenge aimed at keeping him off the ballot in the Michigan primary.

However, Trump is facing similar challenges in more than a dozen states regarding activity related to the January 6th Capitol riot.

The Colorado Supreme Court has ruled against him in one such case, citing the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, barring his name from the ballot in that state's primary on March 5.

READ: Donald Trump Banned from Colorado Ballot by State's Supreme Court

Trump is appealing the Colorado ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court. The high court must decide if it will hear the case, and if so, it must rule by Jan. 5, when Colorado primary ballots are scheduled for printing.

He's currently winning in most polls against Republican revivals like Gov. Ron DeSantis and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley in their bid for their party's presidential nomination. The first GOP election contest of 2024 takes place in January in Iowa.

Trump still faces several civil and criminal trials and it's unclear how they might affect the election.

MORE: Judge Ties Trump Trial Date to Super Tuesday

ANALYSIS Trump Is Facing a Lot of Legal Limbo Before the Election: What Happens if He's Convicted?