Trump Doubles-Down Amid Backlash Over NATO-Russia Comments

WASHINGTON - Former President Donald Trump is facing backlash on the campaign trail over recent comments that he would encourage Russia to do "whatever they want" to NATO members who failed to invest in their own national defense.

"'If we don't pay, are you still going to protect us?' No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the h*** they want," Trump said over the weekend at a campaign event in South Carolina.

The political blow-back from those remarks was immediate, with President Biden calling the statement "dangerous" and fellow Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley adding, "Putin kills his opponents. He invades free countries. This is not someone you ever want to pal around with and you certainly don't want to give them the right to invade a friend."

NATO countries have agreed to commit to spending two percent of their GDP on national defense and most of them have not reached that goal.

Trump took to social media, on Monday, to repeat his stance, writing, "NATO has to Equalize. Now. They will do that if properly asked. If not, America first!"

"I think Europe is looking at the potential for a second Trump administration with a little bit of fear," former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Simone Ledeen told CBN News.

Ledeen says Trump's first term showed how he would approach NATO if he's elected again.

"Trump certainly did not turn his back on NATO, but was very firm about the need for NATO countries to contribute and pay their fair share," Ledeen said.

On Monday, the White House sought to reassure NATO nations, underscoring the alliance's importance to national and European security.

"We have a strong alliance. I think we have a responsibility to uphold those alliances," Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Charles Q. Brown told NBC News.

Meanwhile, early Tuesday morning, the Senate passed a foreign aid package providing $95 billion to Ukraine, Israel, and others. Some Republican lawmakers used Trump's comments to justify opposition to the funding bill.

"If you're not going to defend your own country, why should our taxpayers defend it for them," said Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R) ahead of the vote.

The odds are against the foreign aid bill in the House where it faces significant Republican opposition.