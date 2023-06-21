Trump, DeSantis, Other Top GOP Candidates All in One Place for 'Faith and Freedom' Event

The nation's premier pro-faith and pro-family event is happening this week in Washington.

Faith and Freedom Coalition's annual Road to Majority kicks off on June 22 and will feature many of the Republican presidential candidates.

The 2024 candidates include the following:

Donald Trump

Mike Pence

Ron DeSantis

Nikki Haley

Tim Scott

Chris Christie, and others

Other speakers include Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), Speaker of The House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, Arkansas Gov. Sarah (Huckabee) Sanders, and a host of other leading conservatives and politicians.

Road to Majority highlights top issues for evangelical voters. The group's website states, "For the past twelve years, the Faith & Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority Policy Conference has empowered conservative activists to fight for their values at the polls and in the public arena. Designed to forge a path toward a pro-family majority, the conference equips attendees with the knowledge and connections they need to drive engagement and voter turnout."

CBN News spoke with Tim Head, the executive director for the Faith and Freedom Coalition, about this year's strong line-up and the top issues right now for evangelical voters.



