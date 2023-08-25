Tim Tebow Shares News of 3 Human Trafficking Survivors Who Were Recently Baptized

Former NFL star, minor league baseball player, and ESPN college football analyst Tim Tebow shared a video this week with the news that three human trafficking survivors were recently baptized.

Tebow, 36, shared a :30-video clip in a post to social media from his Tim Tebow Foundation with the caption, "SURVIVORS OF HUMAN TRAFFICKING GET BAPTIZED! 'I have been crucified with Christ. It is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me.' Galatians 2:20."

SURVIVORS OF HUMAN TRAFFICKING GET BAPTIZED!



"I have been crucified with Christ. It is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me." Galatians 2:20 pic.twitter.com/2lKMnYGCKg — Tim Tebow Foundation (@tebowfoundation) August 23, 2023

The video, shot by Her Song in Columbus, Ohio, explains, "We recently celebrated the baptism of three survivors at Her Song Columbus. The team arranged a beautiful pond baptism to celebrate these ladies as they publicly declared Jesus as their Lord and Savior."

"Everyone gathered to celebrate with a devotional and a sweet time of prayer," the video continued. "Please join us in prayer for these women as they continue their healing journey."

To keep their identities hidden, the three survivors were not shown in the video. Also, their names were not revealed.

Tebow replied to the tweet, writing: "Thank you, Lord!"

Her Song is part of Tebow's foundation and helps "women who are survivors of human trafficking with residential support, programs, and spiritual growth opportunities. Our program employs an evidence-based theory of change to help women move from a survival-based existence to purposeful, self-sufficient living," according to the Her Song website.

As CBN News reported earlier this month, Tebow recently reported that the non-profit he founded in 2010 has helped to rescue 2,000 victims and bring more than 500 traffickers to justice in the last 10 years.

Tebow and his foundation are looking to step up their efforts to rescue innocent children. For his 36th birthday, the pro athlete started the UNKNOWN campaign to raise $1 million to expose the darkness.

As of Friday, more than $1.3 million has been raised toward the new goal of $2 million.

