'Thundersnow' and Tornadoes as US 'Clobbered' by One-Two Winter Punch

Millions of Americans are digging out from the first major snowstorm of the season as a second storm barrels down on the U.S.

The Northeast was slammed over the weekend as heavy snow and high winds created a mess on major highways. I-90 outside Boston was littered with jack-knifed trucks and cars that spun off the road.

Some parts of New England are blanketed in more than a foot of snow. As one resident put it, "We got kind of clobbered."

Boston is seeing its first major snowfall in two years.

An unusual weather event out West last week saw Palm Springs with "thundersnow" and "thundersleet."

But this may be only a warm-up for a second storm expected to hit much of the country this week, with heavy snow in the North and heavy rain, high winds and possible flash flooding in the South.

Large hail and even tornadoes could hit late tonight and into Tuesday from Houston to Tallahassee.

This after a tornado barreled through Fort Lauderdale on Saturday. Video showed it ripping through a transformer. Officials say it was on the ground for a mile and a half before moving off-shore.

No injuries were reported.

The storm coming out of the Plains is expected to hit the Northeast tomorrow.

But in New Hampshire, folks were enjoying the first big snow of the season. A local resident out shoveling called it "beautiful, a winter wonderland."