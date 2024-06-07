They 'Loved the Lord': Pastor's Powerful Message After Tornado Kills Couple Before 59th Anniversary

A family and community are experiencing heartbreak after a husband and wife, who were married for six decades, lost their lives during a deadly tornado last month in Greenfield, Iowa.

Dean and Pam Wiggins, who died May 21, were laid to rest last Friday after a funeral at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Iowa, the very church where the couple said their vows nearly 60 years ago on June 26, 1965, according to KCCI-TV.

Friends and family have praised Dean, 78, and Pam, 77, as amazing individuals who deeply cared for their loved ones and community, the Des Moines Register reported.

“They were the kind of people that no matter what you needed — if you needed them — they would be there,” Carol Woosley, a family friend, told the outlet.

The couple’s obituaries highlighted these sentiments, emphasizing their love for God and family.

“Pam was a proud cancer survivor and loved the Lord, her family, her friends, and her community,” her obituary read. “She cherished spending time with her family and was especially happy when she would host celebrations and holiday gatherings at her home.”

Dean’s obituary noted that he “volunteered for the Greenfield Fire Department for over 20 years” and loved making memories with his grandchildren.

The Rev. Dr. Keith Schweitzer, who gave the couple’s eulogy at the funeral, left those in attendance with some powerful words about the couple’s life, love, and faith.

“The tornado took their home, but dear friends, listen to me; that tornado could not touch their faith,” Schweitzer said, speaking just feet from the very location where the couple had, decades earlier, begun their lifelong marital journey.

Dean worked for local feed companies and a glass company over the years, and Pam was a church volunteer, among other kind acts in her community, KCCI-TV reported.

Continue to pray for the Wiggins family as they cope with such a tragic loss.

