Teen QB Who Collapsed on Field Now Moves Legs as PA Community Prays: 'Miraculous'

A Pennsylvania community that has been seeking God for a miracle after a high school football player collapsed on the field last week is now seeing an answer to their prayers.

As CBN's Faithwire reported, quarterback Mason Martin, 17, was reportedly in the third quarter of a game on Friday when he collapsed and was airlifted to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, reportedly experiencing a severe brain bleed and a collapsed lung.

Reports indicate Martin was involved in a hit or tackle earlier in the game. He continued playing as normal, but later began wobbling and staggering before falling to the ground.

Hundreds of Karns City community members flocked to Karns City High School to pray for the football star as he fought for his life.

"Mason remains in critical condition with little change over the last 36 hours," Martin's parents told the community. "The truth is: we need a miracle. I'm not saying that to sound grim, but to let you know that we need the strength of your prayers."

The news has spread like wildfire on social media as thousands have been praying for the young man from the surrounding community, including 209,000 people in Butler County, PA.

And those prayers are being answered.

On Tuesday, the Village Church Youth Group Facebook page shared an update from the Martin family stating that in the past 24 hours, the young football player has moved his arms, slightly reacted to light, and moved his legs when his toes were pinched.

"This is the first positive step in an extremely long journey. The prayer vigils held at the hospital and Karns City have overwhelmed us with joy and motivation," wrote his mom, Stacy King Martin, who has been battling cancer.

She also shared that "the tube has been removed from Mason Martin's chest and his lung has completely recovered."

Thomas Bowers, the director of the youth group, encouraged people to continue to pray for Martin saying, "Keep praying for Mason - what has already happened since last night is miraculous."

In a statement posted last week, Martin's family shared, "No one believes in this kid more than us, but he needs everyone's strength and prayers. Right now, we have to wait for the swelling to go down to assess the extent of the damage to the brain."

The family has concluded updates on Martin with a reference to Jeremiah 29:11, which reads (NIV), "'For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.'"

Meanwhile, students, families, local businesses, and rival football teams are coming together in support of Martin and are believing for his full recovery.

