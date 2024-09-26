State of Emergency: Hurricane Helene Threatens 'Unsurvivable' Storm Surge, Category 4 Winds

As Hurricane Helene moves closer to the Florida coast, the storm is gaining strength and posing a serious threat to several states. Forecasters warn the storm could bring catastrophic flooding, dangerous winds, and life-threatening storm surge.

Meteorologists predict the storm could become a Category 4 hurricane with winds reaching 130 miles per hour and up to two feet of rain, potentially causing life-threatening flash floods.

"You can hide from the wind, and there will be significant wind in this storm, but you've got to run from the water," said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Twenty counties in Florida are under mandatory evacuation orders, while the entire state – along with Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina – is under a state of emergency.

Cities like Fort Lauderdale are preparing as residents brace for the worst. Meanwhile, state relief efforts are underway, with thousands of linemen stationed in Tampa.

The Big Bend area could see between 10 and 20 feet of coastal flooding, which forecasters describe as an "unsurvivable" storm surge.

"If our community remains central in Helene's path, we will see unprecedented damage like nothing we have ever seen," said Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey.

CBN's Operation Blessing is on the ground in Panama City Beach, ready to aid storm victims.

"We are already in contact with many of our church partners in the area. We are ready to respond as soon as the storm hits, offering both physical help and spiritual care," said Steffany Horton, a deployment manager with OB.

The team is equipped with chainsaws, shovels, coolers, and other essential supplies to assist in the recovery efforts after the storm.

"Please join us in care and prayer for all those in the path of the storm, as well as for our team," Horton added.

Hurricane Helene is expected to make landfall in the eastern Florida Panhandle tonight and move swiftly into Georgia and other states, bringing heavy winds and rain. Emergency agencies across state lines are preparing for a widespread, multi-state disaster response.