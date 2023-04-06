She Showed Me Jesus: Celebrating My Grandmother Who Turns 105 This Year

COMMENTARY

I want to take a moment to celebrate a woman who means the world to me – my grandmother, who was born in 1918, will turn 105 years old this summer.



In preparation for her grand birthday celebration, I traveled back home to Coosawhatchie, South Carolina to snap a few family photos with the woman we affectionately call "Queen Bee".

And I thought I'd share some of that journey with you in this personal letter to my grandma: Beatrice 'Bee' Fields Graham.



Grandma, in case you didn't know, you're my hero.

And as we count down to August 29th and you turning 105 years young, I want you to know that I love you, your smile, your heart, and your warm hands.

There is no me without you, and you're a living example of love:

love of self...

love of family...

and most importantly, love of our Heavenly Father.

You gave me your Jesus when I was just a child. And as an adult, you showed me how he could be and is "my Jesus" today.

Looking back over more than 100 years, you married the love of your life in my grandfather, Henry Graham.

You gave birth to one son, and seven daughters. Five of these great women, my mom included, joined me for this sweet journey just to say, "We love you."



Again, I say, you are my hero and everything I want to be... Bee Graham, Grandma.

After all these years, you are still the greatest part of me.

