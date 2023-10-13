Sen. Joni Ernst Visits Israel to Show Solidarity, Pinpoints Iran for Funding Hamas

A bipartisan group of lawmakers was in Israel this week following the brutal attack from Hamas. They say they felt compelled to show solidarity and support in the early moments of the war.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) was in Israel just days after Hamas terrorized the country by murdering more than 1,000 civilians. She was leading a bipartisan congressional delegation as they met with leaders in the Middle East when the assault started.

"I was very adamant about continuing our trip into Israel to show solidarity with Israeli leaders and the people of Israel against these horrific Hamas attacks…brutal violent attacks," she told CBN News.

Ernst along with two other Republicans from the House and three Democrats sat down with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to talk about what may be needed as the war rages on.

"The Prime Minister shared with us different items that they might need and of course, we need to make sure that we're reconstituting the Iron Dome," she said.

As the number of dead and wounded continues to rise, Ernst said it was the conversations with survivors that stuck with her. She met with an Israeli family that tried to defend themselves as Hamas terrorists invaded their farm, and spoke with Americans trying to leave.

"The Hamas terrorists, as they invaded the home, they bought some very precious time for their mother to escape but their brother was murdered in this attack as well they have no idea where their father is. They don't know his condition if he's even still alive," she told CBN News.

Ernst was part of a growing number of Republicans and Democrats who called on the Biden administration to freeze a recent $6 billion authorization to Iran. The money was part of a prisoner swap deal and was only meant to be used for humanitarian purposes.



Officials say Iran is complicit in the attack on Israel even without direct evidence of playing a role in the attack. Multiple reports say the $6 billion was re-frozen after growing pressure on the administration, but officials didn't acknowledge it publicly.

"I'm not going to talk about diplomatic conversations one way or another. What I can tell you is that every single dime of that money is still sitting in the Qatari bank. Not one of it, not one dime of it has been spent," National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby told reporters Thursday.

Ernst says the pressure has to remain on the Biden administration to enforce sanctions on Iran.

"This deal never should have happened in the first place and I have been highly critical of the Biden administration for continuing to appease Iran. We know they are the largest state sponsor of terrorism. They fund organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah. Iran fears peace and so they continue to engage in these types of terror attacks against our friend and ally Israel," she explained.

Ernst said the lack of a Speaker of the House is worrisome as it prevents the United States from providing congressional aid. She said every ally they met with in the Middle East expressed concern about the situation.

