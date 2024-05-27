Savage Storms Kill 18, Injure Hundreds, Dump Baseball-Sized Hail; Now Heading East

Millions of Americans are facing the possibility of severe weather after deadly storms this holiday weekend carved a path of destruction across multiple states, killing at least 18 people.

The powerful storms injured hundreds and left a wide trail of destruction across Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.



In Texas, at least seven people were killed, including a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old from the same family.

In Valley View, Texas, one of the hardest hit cities, dozens received minor injuries when a travel center and gas station was destroyed.

Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington said, "Approximately 60 to 80 people that were here at the time, some of them seeking shelter, pulled off the road."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration for more than a third of the state.

"Candidly, this has been a harrowing week with lives lost, property reduced to rubble," Abbott said.



Oklahoma saw hail the size of baseballs.

At least 8 people were killed in Arkansas.

Toni Walker survived but lost her roof. "We tried to make it to the hallway. That's the most central part of our house and that's when we realized we didn't have a roof," she said.

There have been nearly 30,000 flight delays and cancellations since holiday travel started on Thursday.

The deadly storm system is now moving East and threatens to bring more violent weather, from Alabama to as far north as New York City.