Sadie Robertson Huff Gives Birth to Baby Girl, Haven: 'A Touch of Heaven'

Sadie Robertson Huff is celebrating the birth of her newborn daughter, Haven, saying her latest little one "has brought a touch of heaven."

The mom of two welcomed her newest edition on May 22.

"Life got a whole lot sweeter! peep the time on our phone in slide two and the sheer joy on my face! Christian and I could not be happier and more grateful. Soaking in every single moment," she shared on Instagram.

The 25-year-old has openly shared about the joys of motherhood recently sharing she is soaking up every single moment.

"Your heart really does expand," she expressed.



