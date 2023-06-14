'Revival Has Begun': 600+ Choose Christ as 53 Oregon Churches Unite for Palau Outreach

Several years of prayer and preparation have led to one of the biggest faith events to ever take place in a small town in Oregon. And hundreds of people have given their lives to Christ as a result.

Fifty-three churches across the Klamath Falls Basin organized the Greater Klamath CityFest where more than 13,000 people worshipped God, prayed, and heard the Gospel message on Memorial Day weekend.

The campaign, led by evangelist Andrew Palau and his wife, Wendy, featured gatherings throughout the region, including dinners, prison and youth outreaches, and a concert with award-winning artists Newsboys, Ryan Stevenson, and Marisol Park.

"Nothing brings me greater joy than partnering with other faithful believers to lift up the name of Jesus in a community," Andrew Palau said. "We have seen such a tremendous response to this Gospel message across the globe. And it was no different here in Klamath Falls."

It's being described as an event that brought the town of Klamath Falls together.

More than 600 people responded to the Gospel message and accepted Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.

One user on Instagram commented, "It means immensely more than one can describe seeing the greater Klamath Church all gathered together to praise and lead people to Jesus. This is the beginning of revival here in our Basin. We believe!"

"I have never seen an event bring our town together like this. I hope more opportunities come our way," another user added.

The Palau Foundation created CityFest with the idea of building a stronger family-oriented community.

According to the CityFest mission statement, it isn't just an event, it's a "movement focused on encouraging, equipping, and empowering the Body of Christ to love and serve our region through united, long-term efforts focused on the area's greatest needs."

Churches in the area jumped on board to provide family fun, share the Gospel message, and serve their community.

"The show of unity across 53 churches has been phenomenal," said Doug Kirby, Klamath CityFest Co-Chair. "It's caught the attention of the wider community who are recognizing the mighty force of a unified Church body. Revival has begun and has changed the trajectory of our Greater Klamath Region for all generations. CityFest is a once-in-a-lifetime experience – it's challenged each one of us to be more like Jesus Christ."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***