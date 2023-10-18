Republicans Again Fail to Elect Jordan on Second Ballot, House Remains Without Speaker

Temporary House leader Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., talks with Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, as Republicans try to elect Jordan in a second ballot to be the new House speaker, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The U.S. House of Representatives is still without a speaker following Rep. Jim Jordan's (R-OH) second attempt on Wednesday to claim the gavel.

He was opposed by 22 Republicans who voted for someone else, two more than he lost in first-round voting the day before. Wednesday's tally, with 199 Republicans voting for Jordan and 212 for Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, left no candidate with a clear majority.

To be elected speaker, a member must win more than half the votes in the chamber. The typically 435-member House currently has two vacancies, and one Democrat wasn't present for Wednesday's vote, so Jordan needed 217 to win. He could lose only four votes and had exceeded that number by the time the roll call reached the 'D' last names.

“We picked up some today, a couple dropped off," Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee said after the vote. "We’ll keep talking to members, keep working on it.”

Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL), a new opponent who voted against Jordan, explained his vote, "I think it’s time to move on.”

It has been 15 days since the House voted to remove Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from the speakership as the Republican conference struggles to coalesce around a replacement for him. In its 234-year history, the House had never discharged a speaker before McCarthy.

There has been talk of expanding the powers of interim Speaker Patrick McHenry so the House can do necessary business. Bipartisan groups of lawmakers have been floating ways to operate the House by giving greater power to McHenry or another temporary speaker.

McHenry was named to the role of speaker pro tempore by McCarthy as part of a process established in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Never before used, the system was designed as a way to keep Congress functioning if leaders and lawmakers were killed or incapacitated. When he became speaker, McCarthy drafted a list of who should succeed him should something happen — and McHenry's name was at the very top.

"The Republicans are unable to function right now," said House Democratic Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York. He said talks would "accelerate" between Democrats and Republicans on alternative plans.