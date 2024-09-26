Reports: Grand Jury Indicts NYC Mayor Eric Adams on Corruption Charges; Mayor Defiant against Feds

This image taken from video released by New York City Office of the Mayor, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, shows mayor Eric Adams speaking during a videotaped statement. (New York City Office of the Mayor via AP)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has become the city's first sitting mayor to be indicted on charges related to a federal corruption probe, according to reports in several news outlets, first reported by The New York Times.

Adams claims he's been targeted by the federal government because he objected to the flood of illegal migrants into the city. In a recorded statement, he said the accusations are "entirely false, based on lies."

The charges are expected to be unsealed Thursday by U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. Adams claims he will stay in office, but sources told The New York Post Adams will leave office next week.

"I always knew that if I stood my ground for all of you (New Yorkers) that I would be a target – and a target I became,” Adams declared, and added, "I will fight these injustices with all my strength and spirit."

Adams, a Democrat, is the city's second Black mayor, and word of his indictment follows a chaotic several weeks of searches and subpoenas during which top officials in his administration resigned.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is authorized to remove Adams from office. Hochul spokesperson, Avi Small, released a statement Wednesday saying “Governor Hochul is aware of these concerning news reports and is monitoring the situation. It would be premature to comment further until the matter is confirmed by law enforcement.”

If Adams were to resign, his replacement would be Jumaane Williams, the city's public advocate. Williams would then call a special election.

