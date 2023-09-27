Regent University Named Best Online Master's Degree in Addiction Counseling Programs in Nation

Regent University in Virginia Beach, Virginia, has been ranked #1 on the 2023 Best Online Master's Degree in Addiction Counseling Programs list by CounselingPsychology.org. The top ranking was issued for Regent's M.S. in Psychology – Addictions degree.

Counseling Psychology is an online tool that provides aspiring students insight to prepare for a career in counseling or psychology.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as the nation's best and we thank our faculty and staff for their unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and integrity," said Dr. Anna Ord, dean of the College of Health & Behavioral Sciences.

"Leadership must be demonstrated in order to cultivate trailblazers. When students enroll in our counseling programs or any program at Regent, they can expect a quality academic experience that fully prepares them for success," she said.

CounselingPsychology.org annually measures the overall quality, impact, and effectiveness of an academic program based on data provided by the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Postsecondary Education, the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, National Center for Education Statistics, and the Council for Community and Economic Research.

Regent's College of Health & Behavioral Sciences is regarded as a leading institution in shaping the future of mental healthcare. It offers students flexible 8- and 15-week psychology, counseling, and healthcare course options, online and on campus.

For more information, visit https://www.regent.edu/Health&BehavioralSciences.

Founded in 1978, Regent University is considered a premier Christian university with more than 11,000 students studying on its 70-acre campus in Virginia Beach, VA, and online around the world. Regent offers associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in more than 150 areas of study including business, communication, counseling, cybersecurity, divinity, education, government, law, leadership, nursing, healthcare, and psychology.