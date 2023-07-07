Record Heat Sweeps Globe: 'We Expect Next Year to Be Warmer'

After an unusually cool June in the U.S., record-high summer temperatures are sweeping the nation, leaving millions under dangerous heat warnings.

Hotter than the 4th of July is no longer just a catchphrase – climate researchers say Tuesday was the hottest day on record worldwide – and June was the hottest month for the globe. That's according to the European Center for Medium Range Weather Forecast.

Here at home, record high temperatures from Washington State to Texas to Florida have scientists sounding the alarm. NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association recognizes the rising temps but, one expert says scientists generally use much longer measurements – months, years, and decades – to track the Earth's warming. However, some claim it is an indication that climate change is reaching uncharted territory – with El Nino taking the blame.

READ Hot July Leads to More Climate Panic, White House Idea to 'Dim the Sun'

"Yes, it is occurring earlier than we would expect – and we would expect next year to be warmer still in response to that El Nino – and it looks like it might be quite a strong El Nino," said Chris Brierly, a professor of climate science in the UK.

Scientists say "Ghost Forests" are one of the most dramatic impacts from a warming climate, where coastal forests are dying as sea levels rise rapidly. Hundreds of thousands of acres of forests along the U.S. coastline are expected to share this fate.

"It's been getting hotter and hotter every year, and every year we're breaking new records," said Max Berkelhammer, professor of Earth and Enviro science at the University of Illinois Chicago.

In the West, heat advisories threaten at least six states. On Friday, high temps in the 80's or hotter are forecasted from Maine to Miami.

"It's a little scary to hear – kind of knowing the threats that type of heat imposes on communities," Berkelhammer said.



