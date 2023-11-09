Pro-Life Ministry Run by 'Sisters of Life' Nuns Wins Victory Against NY Gov't Intrusion

A federal court has granted protections to a community of Catholic nuns after New York government officials tried to access sensitive internal documents from the pro-life group, which provides pregnancy services to those in need.

The State of New York agreed to a court order Wednesday that forbids them from demanding that the Sisters of Life provide sensitive, private information on their clients or punish them for refusing to provide it.

In Sisters of Life v. McDonald, the Sisters of Life—a community of Catholic women who have dedicated their lives to serve pregnant women in need—asked a federal court for an order protecting them from a New York law passed in 2022.

The law allows the government to probe the internal documents and policies of pro-life pregnancy centers, even forcing them to turn over information about the individual women who seek their help.

The invasive NY law was enacted shortly after the Supreme Court's decision leaked in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization–a decision that would eventually overturn Roe v. Wade.



Becket, a non-profit group representing the nuns, believes the state of New York passed the law to intimidate pro-life organizations.

"The state government is clearly targeting the religious viewpoints of the Sisters of Life and violating the First Amendment protections granted to the Sisters," reads a statement from the group.

"The Sisters of Life made the difficult decision, after much discernment, to protect the women they serve by suing the State of New York," it continued.

New York's Attorney General, Letitia James, agreed to settle the lawsuit based on the Supreme Court's decision in Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru which ruled that the Constitution protects religious institutions from secular influence on matters of internal government.

"As Sisters of Life, it's our privilege to walk alongside each woman who comes to us and to stand in solidarity with her, helping her to move in freedom, not in fear," said Sr. Maris Stella, Vicar General of the Sisters of Life. "We are grateful for this victory, which protects our right to continue to uphold and defend the beauty and strength of women."

"In over 30 years of serving women in the State of New York, we have learned that what a woman really needs is to be seen, heard, and believed in, which is why we are committed to providing the necessary emotional, practical, and spiritual support for her to flourish. We are called to bring hope, comfort, and joy to women who feel they have nowhere else to turn. The judge's order will protect us as we continue our ministry," she added.

Becket is celebrating the court's order.

"This order is a win for the Sisters and the women they serve," said Mark Rienzi, president and CEO of Becket. "The government never should have enacted this law, and we are thrilled that it ends with a federal court order that the State should just leave the Sisters alone while they do their important work."

The Sisters of Life was founded in 1991 by the late Archbishop of New York, Cardinal John O'Connor. The Sisters offer holistic care for women in crisis pregnancies by attending to their emotional, spiritual, and physical needs at their Visitation Mission in New York. They provide women with housing, maternity clothes, baby formula, and other supplies. They also help women find healing after abortions.