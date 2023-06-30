Pro-Life Activist Allegedly Run Over by Michigan Abortionist

A Saginaw Township, Michigan abortionist is being accused of allegedly running over a pro-life counselor with his car, not once but twice.

The victim was identified as Mark Zimmerman who suffered serious injuries, including a broken leg. Zimmerman regularly prays outside the Women's Center of Saginaw, according to Live Action News. He claims he was run over by abortionist Dr. Theodore Roumell M.D., 88, on June 23.

"I was standing in the driveway and the abortionist ran over my leg {using his vehicle}," he told the outlet. "And then he had to reverse to get off my leg, so he ran me over twice."

"He parked his car and came over when the police came, and was screaming at the police about how we always run in front of him — we don't," Zimmerman continued. "But I have four witnesses who saw what happened."

"So they gave a statement to the police, and he was not arrested. He went about and finished his day by doing five abortions," he added.

Zimmerman told Live Action News he has a fractured tibia that will require a rod inserted in the bone and held in place by pins and screws. He is currently using a walker and a wheelchair to get around.

A GiveSendGo page has been set up by friends to help pay for his medical expenses.

The police and first responders were called to the scene. While Zimmerman was being taken to the hospital by ambulance, police officers went into the clinic to talk to Roumell, but they came out shortly afterward, the crowdfunding page reported.

A spokesperson for the Saginaw Township Police Department told The Christian Post on Wednesday that the incident is "still under investigation." The department "does not have any information to release at this time."

CBN News has reached out to Saginaw Police Chief Scott Malace for an update. We'll post it here when we hear back.

According to Live Action News, this is not the first time Roumell allegedly tried to hit someone with his vehicle. In 2012, Lynn Mills, director of Pro-Life Michigan, was run over by Roumell. In that incident, he was arrested and charged with assault and was placed on probation for six months.

CBN News contacted Roumell's office to get his side of the story but did not hear back from him by the time of publication.

As of Friday, the campaign created by friends to raise funds for Zimmerman had raised $6,142 of its $40,000 goal.

Besides donations, the crowdfunding page also asked for prayers, highlighting five points for which people should pray.