'Please Pray': Female Shooter Killed During Attack at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church

Lakewood Church and police in Houston, Texas are reporting a shooting at the church where Joel Osteen is the pastor.

Police say a woman wearing a trenchcoat and accompanied by a young child entered the Texas megachurch and started shooting with a rifle.

Law enforcement report two off-duty officers then shot and killed the shooter. The child who was with her was wounded in the incident.

The church had issued a tweet around 4 p.m. reporting "Shots fired", saying, "Please pray for Lakewood and our community."

Chief @TroyFinner, @houmayor Whitmire Media Briefing on Shooting Incident at 3700 Southwest Fwy https://t.co/qeW8eRrNJZ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 11, 2024

Details are still coming out, but the wounded 5-year-old child was last reported to be in critical condition at a hospital. A 57-year-old man was shot in the leg and was also being treated for his wounds.

DEVELOPING...