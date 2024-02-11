'Please Pray': Female Shooter Killed During Attack at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church

Benjamin Gill
02-11-2024

Lakewood Church and police in Houston, Texas are reporting a shooting at the church where Joel Osteen is the pastor. 

Police say a woman wearing a trenchcoat and accompanied by a young child entered the Texas megachurch and started shooting with a rifle. 

Law enforcement report two off-duty officers then shot and killed the shooter. The child who was with her was wounded in the incident.

The church had issued a tweet around 4 p.m. reporting "Shots fired", saying, "Please pray for Lakewood and our community."

Details are still coming out, but the wounded 5-year-old child was last reported to be in critical condition at a hospital. A 57-year-old man was shot in the leg and was also being treated for his wounds. 

DEVELOPING...

 

