ap23160564368978.jpg

Pence Drops Out of Race for 2024 GOP Presidential Nomination - Here's Who's Left

CBN News
10-30-2023

Share This article

Former Vice President Mike Pence has dropped his bid for the Republican presidential nomination. 

Pence had struggled to raise money and gain traction in the polls. 

He made the announcement while speaking at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual gathering in Las Vegas over the weekend. The friendly audience responded with audible gasps of surprise.

Pence told the group, "this is not my time," adding that the decision came after "much prayer and deliberation."

“We always knew this would be an uphill battle, but I have no regrets,” Pence said, receiving multiple standing ovations from the crowd.

Pence is the first major candidate to exit a race that has so far been dominated by his former boss, and now rival, Donald Trump. 

Major candidates who are still in the race include Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Amb. and Gov. Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, and Vivek Ramaswamy, along with a handful of long-shot candidates like former Gov. Chris Christie.
 

Share This article

About The Author

CBN
News

CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite and the Internet. Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories to over a million viewers each day without a specific agenda. With its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News has bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world. What began as a segment on CBN's flagship program, The 700 Club, in the early 1980s, CBN News has since expanded into a multimedia news organization that offers today's news headlines
More