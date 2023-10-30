Pence Drops Out of Race for 2024 GOP Presidential Nomination - Here's Who's Left

Former Vice President Mike Pence has dropped his bid for the Republican presidential nomination.

Pence had struggled to raise money and gain traction in the polls.

He made the announcement while speaking at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual gathering in Las Vegas over the weekend. The friendly audience responded with audible gasps of surprise.

Pence told the group, "this is not my time," adding that the decision came after "much prayer and deliberation."

“We always knew this would be an uphill battle, but I have no regrets,” Pence said, receiving multiple standing ovations from the crowd.

Pence is the first major candidate to exit a race that has so far been dominated by his former boss, and now rival, Donald Trump.

Major candidates who are still in the race include Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Amb. and Gov. Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, and Vivek Ramaswamy, along with a handful of long-shot candidates like former Gov. Chris Christie.

