'Parents Are Incredibly Grateful for This': Kirk Cameron's Book Tour Rolls Through Northern VA

An audience of parents and their children eagerly await the start of Kirk Cameron's reading of his new children's book Saturday at the Gum Springs Library. (Photo credit: Kate Foelsch)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Actor, director, and author Kirk Cameron captivated a crowd at Gum Spring Library in Stone Ridge, Virginia on Saturday as part of his cross-country Brave Books Tour.

About 700 people lined up eagerly, stretching around bookshelves and out the door, to hear Cameron read his latest Christian children's book, Pride Comes Before the Fall. The book serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of pride and the importance of humility.

Cameron told CBN News, "Parents are incredibly grateful and thankful for this."

Kirk Cameron reads his new children's book Pride Comes Before the Fall to children and parents Saturday at the Gum Springs Library in Stone Ridge, Va. (Photo credit: Kate Foelsch)

The event was one of several stops on Cameron's tour. Launched last year in response to the recent surge of Drag Queen Story Hour events at public libraries nationwide, he personally shared his pro-God, pro-family, and pro-America message with families and children. The release of the book coincides with LGBTQ Pride Month. Unlike some of his previous book readings, no protesters showed up at Saturday's event.

An excited father from Leesburg eagerly awaited Cameron's arrival with his toddler, and exclaimed, "We need more of these!"

The actor shared his perspective, saying, "Perception is not always reality. The media often portrays a narrative that new progressive values are embraced by everyone. However, my travels across the country and conversations with ordinary people reveal their desire for the values they grew up with, which will lead our nation back to God and secure blessings for our children's future."

The line of parents and their children waiting to participate in Kirk Cameron's Brave Books Tour Saturday stretched outside the library and down one part of the sidewalk. (Photo credit: Kate Foelsch)

Securing library spaces has presented challenges during the tour at times, with dozens of public libraries reportedly turning Cameron away. However, Saturday's event saw no protesters opposing his message. But a sign that read, "Our LGBTQ students are under attack. Teach banned books," along with a copy of the book My Shadow Pink" were posted outside another meeting room across the hall.

Cameron later responded to the display in a tweet.

Loudoun County, where the event took place, has been at the center of the national debate over transgender policies in recent years. As CBN News has reported, the county has made headlines over everything from raucous school board meetings, the firing (and subsequent reinstatement) of a teacher for refusing to use a student's preferred pronouns and a reported incident of sexual assault in a school bathroom involving a boy allegedly wearing a dress.

Cameron's return to Loudoun comes just two weeks after his guest speaking engagement at Cornerstone Chapel in neighboring Leesburg.

Gary Hamrick, Cornerstone Chapel's senior pastor, who led Saturday's prayer is biblically opposed to the LGBTQ lifestyle. He said we need to have compassion for those truly trapped in it, and has been urging Christians to stand up against societal pressures.

Last Sunday, Hamrick addressed the issue with a sermon titled A Biblical Response to the 'Transing' of America.

"The church has been silent for too long, allowing these cultural and social issues to go unaddressed. As a result, our culture has taken over, and many Christians today are simply accepting the direction the world is heading. We must be the salt and light in our world. We must stand up against the darkness," said Hamrick during an interview Saturday.

Cameron also made headlines this week through a video posted on Twitter, where he criticized Bud Light beer for betraying its audience and providing marketing advice in a controversial partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. The video encouraged Americans to invest their time, energy, and resources in supporting individuals who contribute to building the country they desire for their children's future.

Meanwhile, Brave Books is planning public library events across the country on Aug. 5. They are calling on supporters to organize these events, where they can "pray, sing, and read BRAVE Books and other virtuous books," and fill public libraries with friends, family, pastors, and teachers to guide the nation back to God.

