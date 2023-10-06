Oral Roberts University Gets Historic $2.2M Grant: 'A Game Changer for ORU'

Oral Roberts University aims to address the unique challenges faced by college students by expanding academic support for at-risk students.

The U.S. Department of Education's (DOE) Strengthening Institutions Program gave the university a five-year grant totaling more than $2.2 million to improve graduation rates.

The grant is the largest in ORU's history.

"We deeply appreciate this generous Department of Education grant and the arduous efforts of our faculty in applying, ORU President William M. Wilson said in a statement.

"The funds we receive over the coming years will help ORU take our programs and services for at-risk students to a new level. We are thrilled to expand our resources, and the results will change the trajectory of students' lives," he continued.

The Christian university in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has seen consecutive enrollment growth over the last 10 years. However, after the pandemic, many students found themselves facing challenges that are impacting their learning.

Since the pandemic, colleges and universities have seen a significant increase in higher-risk students, or those falling behind academically due to Pandemic Learning Loss and those suffering from other challenges that can impact learning, such as social, emotional, and financial setbacks, the university explained in a statement.

ORU is working to assist these students and make sure they graduate.

"We are very fortunate at ORU that leadership recognized the post-pandemic challenges impacting so many students. It's very encouraging that the Department of Education saw the value in our grant application and in our approaches to helping students fulfill their goals and dreams," University Provost Dr. Kathaleen Reid-Martinez said.

The school will also use funds to help at-risk students find the social, emotional, and financial support they need.

"This grant is a game-changer for ORU. It will provide resources to support students, including those facing barriers to obtaining their degree. Faculty will participate in grant-sponsored professional development activities that focus on mentorship and advisement, and professors will benefit by applying teaching strategies that engage students," Assistant to the Provost Dr. Kim Boyd shared.

