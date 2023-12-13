Opponents Claim Trump Planning Political Payback in Second Term

With just weeks before the Iowa Caucus, polls show former President Donald Trump running away with the GOP primary, and possibly winning the general election.

On the campaign trail, Trump is previewing his plans for a second term, and chief among them is political payback.

"They've opened up a Pandora's box and all I can say to Joe is 'be very careful what you wish for,'" the former president said at an event in New York last weekend.

Trump recently made headlines for telling Sean Hannity the vision for day one of his presidency.

"We love this guy. He says you're not going to be a dictator, are you?" Trump said in the recent Fox News Town Hall with Hannity. "I said, No, no, no. Other than day one. We're closing the border and we're drilling, drilling, drilling after that, I'm not a dictator."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Trump has described his 2024 platform as big ideas, bold ambitions, and daring dreams.

"In 2024, with the agenda, it is very bold and forward-looking and very patriotic," explained CBN News Chief Political Analyst David Brody.

Trump promises to rebuild the economy by making America a manufacturing superpower and energy independent.

"Here's his best ammo if you will, and it's Joe Biden," commented Brody. "I mean he's pretty much running against what Biden has done the last four years."

Trump says he will "shut down Biden's border disaster" with plans to deputize the National Guard to remove illegal gang members and criminals while calling for drug smugglers and human traffickers to receive the death penalty. He also pledges to end birthright citizenship for babies of foreign nationals born in the U.S.

Regarding the former president's ongoing legal issues, so far they've only seemed to boost his support.

"Voters see themselves a bit in Donald Trump because pro-lifers have been under attack," explained Brody. "Parents at school boards, conservative parents that have been speaking out at school board meetings have been under attack by the DOJ as well. So there's evidence to suggest that Trump is not the only one, if it was just Trump and everybody else was treated fairly, that'd be one thing."

Inside Elections Editor and Publisher Nathan Gonzales told CBN News a second term for Trump would look much different than his first.

"I think a second Trump term would be some folks taking advantage of an opportunity to drastically change the scope and the role of government, but also an opportunity for Trump to exact revenge on people who he feels have done him wrong," he said.

And Gonzales thinks voters should pay close attention to what Trump is saying on the campaign trail.

"If Trump wins, I don't think it's going to be because people were listening to everything he was saying, he was doing," he continued. "It will be because Biden is old, or people don't feel secure, and they want something different than Biden. Not that they are for some, some broad Trump agenda or they are for pardoning, you know, Jan. 6 insurrectionists."

While right now it seems a Trump versus Biden rematch is on the horizon, a lot could happen between now and Nov. 2024 to shake this race up.