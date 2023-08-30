Mitch McConnell Freezes Up Again During a Live Press Conference

Concerns are mounting over the health of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after the Kentucky Republican froze up once again during a news conference.

After a reporter asked him a question about running for reelection, McConnell began to answer but then trailed off and was caught in an empty stare for about 10 seconds.

BREAKING NEWS: Sen. Mitch McConnell appearing to have another scary episode in the media gaggle in Covington today. Aides had to step in to help him out and repeat questions. He was eventually lead away. We'll have the full video on @WLWT pic.twitter.com/q9ex5MHxLV — Hannah Thomas (@HannahPThomas) August 30, 2023

Aides stepped in to help out the 81-year-old senator. He eventually re-engaged and answered two additional questions but had difficulty speaking.

It's the second time in a matter of weeks the GOP leader has frozen during a press conference.

After his previous incident in July, his office said McConnell was just feeling "momentarily lightheaded" and would be checked out by his doctor.

In March, McConnell fell and hit his head after a dinner event at a hotel, suffering a concussion and a broken rib.

