Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Mitch McConnell Freezes Up Again During a Live Press Conference

CBN News
08-30-2023

Share This article

Concerns are mounting over the health of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after the Kentucky Republican froze up once again during a news conference. 

After a reporter asked him a question about running for reelection, McConnell began to answer but then trailed off and was caught in an empty stare for about 10 seconds.

Aides stepped in to help out the 81-year-old senator. He eventually re-engaged and answered two additional questions but had difficulty speaking.

It's the second time in a matter of weeks the GOP leader has frozen during a press conference. 

After his previous incident in July, his office said McConnell was just feeling "momentarily lightheaded" and would be checked out by his doctor.

In March, McConnell fell and hit his head after a dinner event at a hotel, suffering a concussion and a broken rib.

JULY: Senate GOP Leader McConnell Briefly Leaves News Conference After Freezing up Mid-Sentence 

slider img 2

Share This article

About The Author

CBN
News

CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite and the Internet. Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories to over a million viewers each day without a specific agenda. With its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News has bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world. What began as a segment on CBN's flagship program, The 700 Club, in the early 1980s, CBN News has since expanded into a multimedia news organization that offers today's news headlines
More