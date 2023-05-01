Miraculously No injuries from Powerful Twisters in Virginia, Florida

Tornados struck along the coastal Atlantic this weekend, touching down in Virginia and Florida. Severe weather struck elsewhere in the U.S., too, powerful winds and heavy rains devastated parts of the South and Northeast even as the Midwest anticipates potential floods.

In Virginia Beach's Great Neck neighborhood, residents used their phones to capture a tornado as it ripped up homes. One woman can be heard exclaiming, "Oh my G**, that is a tornado!"

Virginia Beach has declared a local state of emergency after the tornado damaged as many as 100 homes, uprooting trees and sidewalks and causing gas leaks.

Schools in the area are closed today.

Miraculously, so far there have been no injuries reported from the tornado.

In Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Saturday, an F2 tornado, packing winds up to 130 miles per hour, flipped cars, snapped trees and damaged homes.

A motorist caught in the middle of it can be heard saying, "This is the scariest thing I've ever been in. Oh my G**, I just saw a car flip over in front of me."

It lifted one car in traffic off the ground before slamming it down.

There were no injuries in Palm Beach Gardens either.

In New York City, heavy rain triggered flooding on major highways, forcing drivers to sit in traffic for up to 4 hours.

In the Midwest, the Mississippi River is expected to crest today after rising to its highest levels in decades in parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Illinois. Barge traffic has been halted along portions of the river.

