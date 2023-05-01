Tornados struck Virginia and Florida over the weekend. (Photo Credit: Rocky Scott Piccola)

Miraculously No injuries from Powerful Twisters in Virginia, Florida

Dale Hurd
05-01-2023

Share This article

Tornados struck along the coastal Atlantic this weekend, touching down in Virginia and Florida. Severe weather struck elsewhere in the U.S., too, powerful winds and heavy rains devastated parts of the South and Northeast even as the Midwest anticipates potential floods.

In Virginia Beach's Great Neck neighborhood, residents used their phones to capture a tornado as it ripped up homes. One woman can be heard exclaiming, "Oh my G**, that is a tornado!"

Virginia Beach has declared a local state of emergency after the tornado damaged as many as 100 homes, uprooting trees and sidewalks and causing gas leaks.

Schools in the area are closed today. 

Miraculously, so far there have been no injuries reported from the tornado.

In Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Saturday, an F2 tornado, packing winds up to 130 miles per hour, flipped cars, snapped trees and damaged homes.

A motorist caught in the middle of it can be heard saying, "This is the scariest thing I've ever been in. Oh my G**, I just saw a car flip over in front of me."

It lifted one car in traffic off the ground before slamming it down. 

There were no injuries in Palm Beach Gardens either. 

In New York City, heavy rain triggered flooding on major highways, forcing drivers to sit in traffic for up to 4 hours.

In the Midwest, the Mississippi River is expected to crest today after rising to its highest levels in decades in parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Illinois.  Barge traffic has been halted along portions of the river. 
 

Share This article

About The Author

Dale
Hurd

Since joining CBN News, Dale has reported extensively from Western Europe, as well as China, Russia, and Central and South America. Dale also covered China's opening to capitalism in the early 1990s, as well as the Yugoslav Civil War. CBN News awarded him its Command Performance Award for his reporting from Moscow and Sarajevo. Since 9/11, Dale has reported extensively on various aspects of the global war on terror in the United States and Europe. Follow Dale on Twitter @dalehurd and "like" him at Facebook.com/DaleHurdNews.
More