Minnesota Couple Celebrates 100th Birthday and 75th Wedding Anniversary

It's a big year for a Minnesota couple as they celebrate multiple incredible milestones – a big birthday and a wedding anniversary.

Bernt and Rita Houghland both turned 100 years old this month and will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary later this year.

The couple tied the knot on Aug. 9, 1948, after being introduced by a mutual friend after World War II, KARE reports.

The couple from Richfield, MN says the secret to longevity in marriage is hard work, kindness, faith, and taking it one day at a time.

"He was always very considerate, very nice, and I tried to do the same," Rita told KSTP-TV.

And when it comes to living a long life, Bernt says it is important to keep trusting in the Lord.

"Talk to the Lord and believe in Him and He'll take good care of you," he said.



Bernt never expected to live to see 100, especially after serving in the Army during World War II.

"I never even dreamed of it," he said. "I was just feeling lucky that I was alive then, that I survived my service."

The city of Richfield threw a party for the happy couple earlier this week.

"On behalf of the city, we wanted to wish you a happy hundredth birthday," Richfield Mayor Mary Supple said during the celebration.

Bernt joked with the outlet and said he still feels like a newlywed.

"[She] was just what I was looking for," he explained looking at their wedding photo.

"It's hard to believe that we have been together this long," Rita shared. "It means a lot."