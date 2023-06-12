Mike Pence: Pat Robertson Legacy 'Will Impact Generations of Americans'

DERRY, New Hampshire – As former Vice President Mike Pence begins his run for the presidency in the 2024 campaign at traditional stops such as Maryanne’s Diner in Derry, New Hampshire, he took time to sit down with CBN News to talk about something near and dear to his heart: the legacy of Pat Robertson.

“Pat Robertson was a man whose faith and his commitment to American ideals will impact generations of Americans,” Pence told CBN News. “His testimony for Christ and sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ, not just around America, but around the world, is literally changing lives.

In our interview, the former vice president revealed the impact Pat made on his life. “I felt drawn to Christian broadcasting because I made a decision as a college student to accept Jesus Christ as my personal Lord and Savior, and I got a copy of Shout it from the Housetops, and I couldn't put it down,” Pence said.

That best-selling book, and Pat Robertson’s obedience to Christ, led to much fruit.

“I know if Pat were still with us, he would give God the glory,” But the debt that we owe to him as believers and as Americans, I think, has to be paid with honor and remembering all that he did at CBN, and far beyond that, to impact the advance – in the end, and the vitality – of conservative traditional values in America.”

Pat Robertson took those conservative Christian traditional values and fused them with the Republican Party. In essence, he was a trailblazer in this area.

“It's hard for me to imagine that the entire generation of Christian leaders, many of whom I've come to know personally, were not deeply impacted by his trailblazing boldness, to step out as a believer and speak openly about his commitment to Christ and his commitment to traditional values,” Pence noted.

While Pat Robertson may no longer be here on earth, the battle to return to conservative Christian values rages on like never before. Pat Robertson was on the frontlines of the cultural wars of the 1970s and 1980s and that continued into the 1990s with the Christian Coalition.

Today, however, we live in a culture that has gone haywire.

”Sometimes it's darkest just before the dawn,” Pence told us. “I sense among the American people they have great anxiety and a great concern about where the country is, but I'm confident that God is not done with America yet; and the future that we chart, the foundation on which we build – I believe in large measure, in the last 50 years – was poured by Pat Robertson.”

