Michele Bachmann Hosts Regent University's 40 Days of Prayer & Fasting for 2023

Hundreds of Regent University students will fast and unite in prayer this month, believing God to pour out his limitless mercy and love on a hurting world.

The third annual 40 Days of Prayer & Fasting will kick off on August 16 and end on September 24.

The prayer event will be hosted by Michele Bachmann, Dean of the Robertson School of Government and former United States Congresswoman. After a long career in politics, she knows the world needs more prayer.

"We as Christians are tasked to pray and without ceasing. Through our conversations with God, we can release His power to transform hearts, change lives, and experience a love that is like no other," asserted Bachmann. "God declared in his word that, 'The prayer of the righteous is powerful and effective.' During this year's 40 Days of Prayer & Fasting, we will cry out to the Lord, the God of miracles, to have His way in all the earth."

According to the university, the prayer event offers students an opportunity to connect with others around the world.

"Each day, you can expect to read the Scriptures and pray accordingly for the university, the nations of the world, and the direction of our country," reads a statement.

The prayer event is inspired by Matthew 4:1-11, where Jesus fasted for 40 days and 40 nights and cited Scripture to resist the temptations of Satan.

"The forty days serve as a time of fasting and prayer to draw closer to God and strengthen your prayer life," a Regent University spokesperson shared last year. "Daily prayer time brings great hope and encouragement."

"40 Days of Prayer celebrates the biblical new year in fellowship with a like-minded community while focusing on confession of sin, repentance, and reconnection with the Holy Father. Prayer is a gift bought by the blood of Jesus and celebrated during this fellowship," the spokesperson said.

The prayer event starts ahead of the 2023-24 school year.

"It is my experience that this sets the entire year on the proper footing by seeking the Lord in this 40 Days of Prayer & Fasting," Bachmann said.

Click here to join Regent University from August 16–September 24, 2023, from 10–10:30 a.m. ET for this prayer event.