McCarthy Considers Impeachment of President Biden, Hunter Biden Heads to Court

President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, June 25, 2023, in Washington, returning from Camp David. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) says Republican lawmakers may consider an impeachment inquiry of President Biden as they look into allegations of possible financial misconduct related to the Biden family finances.

The investigation is tied to information coming from various sources, including whistleblowers.

McCarthy told reporters, "As more of this continues to unravel it rises to the level of an impeachment inquiry." So far the claims are still under investigation and McCarthy has not set a date for moving ahead.

That comes as President Biden's son Hunter appeared before a federal judge today to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax crimes and admit possessing a gun as a drug user.

The plea deal was offered by the Department of Justice and it's likely to spare Hunter Biden time behind bars. The judge must sign off on the bargain, and sentencing is not expected today.

The deal comes after a years-long investigation by the DOJ. Republican critics contend the president's son is getting special treatment and should be facing felony charges. They point out the same DOJ is aggressively targeting former President Trump for prosecution, even as Trump is the GOP's 2024 presidential primary front-runner and Biden's top political rival at the moment.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said, "There cannot be one set of laws if your last name is Biden and another set of laws for law-abiding Americans."

The New York Times reports GOP leaders want the deal thrown out. House Ways and Means Committee Oversight Chair Jason Smith and other conservative groups are filing a brief hoping to convince the judge to reject the deal.

Biden's Attorney General Merrick Garland contends the Trump-appointed federal prosecutor in the case had full authority and made the decision not to prosecute on his own.

Meanwhile, the judge is threatening to punish Hunter Biden's legal team. Fox News reports Hunter's lawyers are facing sanctions because they're accused of lying in the criminal case, according to a court order.