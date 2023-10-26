Mass Shootings in Maine: 'Person of Interest' at Large, Considered Armed and Dangerous

Police in Lewiston, Maine, are on the hunt for a "person of interest" in mass shootings last night. Officials say at least 16 people are dead, but that number could be higher. Dozens more are injured.

Hundreds of federal, state, and local law enforcement officers are assisting in the massive manhunt.

Investigators released surveillance images of 40-year-old Robert Card. He's considered armed and dangerous. Authorities are responding to shootings in at least two locations.

"There are multiple scenes in the city, to include multiple hospitals," reported Mike Sauschuck with the Maine Department of Public Safety. "There's a lot of witnesses we're speaking with."

Police say Card has a background of military service and is a firearms instructor. He reportedly received treatment at a mental health facility over the summer after allegedly saying he was hearing voices and threatening to shoot a National Guard base.

"If people see him, they should not approach Card or make contact with him in any way," Sauschuck warned.

Police first received a call Wednesday evening from a bowling alley where it was "youth night" for a kids' bowling league.

Riley Dumont was there with her 11-year-old daughter when she heard several shots and saw three or four bodies on the ground as the scene turned chaotic. "I kind of like laid on top of her, and my mom was kind of on top of me," she said.

A shooting at a second location took place about four miles away at a restaurant.

Authorities set up roadblocks as far south as the New Hampshire border.

Investigators say they discovered a white Subaru in Lisbon, Maine, with lights on and the door open, believed to belong to Card.

With Card still at large, law enforcement told residents to stay in their homes with the doors locked. Local schools are also closed today.

Authorities have not yet released a motive in the shootings.

