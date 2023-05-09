'This Is the Love Jesus Taught': New Ad Celebrates Moms Ahead of Mother's Day

Mother's Day is just around the corner and a national campaign that reintroduces people to Jesus is taking a step to say a special thank you to the ones we call "Mom".

"He Gets Us" is a movement to reveal Jesus of the Bible through a message of love and forgiveness, according to their website.

"We believe His words, example, and life have relevance in our lives today and offer hope for a better future," it reads.

The campaign recently spent nearly $20 million on two spots to spread that message during the Super Bowl LVII and another $80 million to bring that vision to cities across America.

"We simply want everyone to understand the authentic Jesus as he's depicted in the Bible — the Jesus of radical forgiveness, compassion, and love," its website says.

Now, just days ahead of Mother's Day, the group released a new video on the unconditional love that is reflected in the heart of a parent.

"Love is a complex word. From the feelings we have as a child for a parent to the first spark of romance as an adolescent to the deep respect and admiration for a lifelong friend, love has many meanings," reads the video description.

It continues, "It struck us that the closest we, as humans, come to understand this agape love is probably through our family experiences — parents to child and child to parent. It's the kind of love that compels a parent to stay up all night with a sick child or compels a child to open their home to their aging parents. That's the inspiration behind this commercial — recognizing and honoring the people who have reflected Jesus' love by sacrificing tirelessly and loving without conditions or expectations."

The video has garnered nearly 30,000 views in a matter of five days. Most of their other videos have become viral for their poignant messaging and striking black-and-white imagery.

"Another top-shelf video from HeGetsUs. The videos are few and far between but always worth watching and thinking about. Bravo, ladies and gentlemen," one YouTube user commented.

The campaign organizers told Baptist News that part of the appeal is that they spread their message to a large audience.

"Is the goal that people become Christians? Obviously. But more importantly for now...we need to raise their level of respect for Jesus, and then they'll move," explained Bill McKendry, founder and chief creative officer of Haven, the marketing firm that created the He Gets Us ads.

"[Jesus] crafted his language and his storytelling to resonate with people," McKendry added. "He told agricultural stories to farmers. He told fish stories to fishermen. … This culture is immersed in media, and we're using media to reach them for Christ."

The campaign, which launched last year, is considered by some as a new form of evangelism, sharing God's love.

"This is the love Jesus taught," reads its website. Selfless love doesn't come with any conditions nor require any payment in return. Hopefully, this commercial will honor those who sacrificed tirelessly for us and inspire each of us to 'go and do likewise'."

