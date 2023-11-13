The Leading Role of Faith in Ferguson, Helping to Heal and Unite

FERGUSON, MO – With a degree in chemistry and a background both in medicine and cosmetics, Ella Jones's resume doesn't quite read like a typical city leader.

Her analytical mind belies an approachability that affirms her southern Louisiana roots. It serves her well in her role as mayor.

While she spends much of her time in city hall, she frequently racks up mileage in her pickup—seizing any opportunity to meet with constituents in parking lots, birthday parties, and planned and chance run-ins on and off the clock.

Jones's career path took an unexpected turn toward politics in 2014, after the controversial fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown, a Black teen whose death sparked national unrest.

When asked whether Brown's death played a part in her decision to run for office, she responded simply and succinctly: "It was the only reason."

In 2015, she ran for and successfully won a seat on the city council. Five years later, she triumphed in a contested election as Ferguson's first Black and first female mayor with a campaign to "Move Ferguson Forward."

Jones uses a pressure cooker to illustrate the tension surrounding the ongoing work of healing the deep racial divide.

"If you put that top on the pressure cooker and it's not fastened the way it's supposed to {be}. And when that heat {rises} it's going to splatter," she explained. "You cannot put all of that back in the pot. And it takes time to clean the mess up that's on the wall. The same analogy: we're still working on it."

Nine years after Ferguson erupted into chaos, there are both clear and intangible signs of progress.

The music, conversations, and laughter at King of Soul Cafe make guests feel like they're right at home. The family-owned business opened during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Minus the bad publicity, Ferguson is thriving," said Maurice King III, who started the restaurant with his parents and opened another a few blocks away. "Not only do we own two businesses in Ferguson, my children go to school up the street in Ferguson. So, {a} great place to live. {A} great place to own a business."

While hugs and smiles within the walls of the restaurant have replaced the rioting, permanent reminders of the pain remain, like the bronze plaque on the sidewalk that replaced the makeshift memorial on Canfield Drive, the site where Brown was shot and killed.

In addition to the protests, Brown's death served as a wake-up call for the nation to have difficult and necessary conversations. It also was a catalyst for change for Ferguson and the slain teen's family.

CBN News spoke with his father, Mike Brown, Sr., at the city's unity celebration last August. He said he appreciates the attempt to rebuild the community even as he mourns his son.

"It's the community and the police department," explained Brown, Sr., who started Chosen for Change to help parents grieving the loss of a child to tragedy. "Somebody's gonna have to meet in the middle. But we gotta start somewhere."

"It's gonna take a lot of work, but we're going to work with them," he added.

For the past nine years, the police and fire departments have teamed up with businesses and volunteers for Ferguson Unity Weekend, frying food and giving away free backpacks to local kids to have at the start of the school year.

Each summer, families line up for food, fun, and fellowship intermixed with a little bit of faith. Amid a sea of booths offering refreshments and resources are prayer tents to give spiritual support to parents and their kids.

Major Jones came up with the idea in the wake of Brown's death. As a former pastor with the AME Church, her blending of faith and politics reflects both her professional and spiritual background.

"When I first took the {city council} seat back in 2015, I said, 'I don't know anything about government, but I know how to pastor people.' And I started doing pastoral care," she told CBN News.

Area churches have embraced the spiritual significance of Unity Weekend.

"Heaven's every race, tribe, color, and tongue. And if we can't get along here, Heaven is going to be harder," said Jim Goforth, senior pastor of First Baptist Church Ferguson. "So this is Heaven practice. We're trying to do now what's going to happen for eternity in Heaven."

After winning a second term last April, Jones plans to continue using her pastoral skills to engage with her constituents. However, she confesses she has also picked up at least one valuable political lesson to complement her spiritual knowledge.

"In this business, I've learned, you don't have any permanent enemies; no permanent friends. Just permanent interests," Jones said. "If you could just work on the interests and leave all of the emotions and all of the pettiness out of it and work on the interests of the people, you'll be successful at what you do."

Jones represents the new diverse leadership, including a Black police chief, that reflects the city's 70 percent Black population. Among her proudest accomplishments is pushing through Ferguson's first-ever comprehensive city plan.

She also has made a bold pledge to comply with a Department of Justice consent decree to resolve issues with the city's police department by 2024. That timeline would coincide with the ten-year anniversary of the shooting and killing of Michael Brown.

The future of Ferguson is represented, in part, by its businesses – both new and old that rebuilt in the wake of the 2014 protests.

However, there are shops that shuttered and never re-opened, like a QuickTrip convenience store that burned down as a casualty of the protests.

Standing in its place today is the Ferguson Community Empowerment Center, which houses the Urban League and the Salvation Army – instead of filling up on gas, these two organizations aim to fuel hope by helping families and the community heal, grow, and thrive.