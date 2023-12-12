LA Dream Center's Christmas 'Dreamland' to Give Away 6,000 Toys to Children

On Saturday, Dec.16, the Los Angeles Dream Center will host its Christmas Dreamland event.

This annual tradition is made possible by the generous and dedicated sponsors of Family First Life and AM570 Sports. It aims to spread joy throughout the City of Los Angeles with over 6,000 toys that will be given away to children of all ages.

The event will be held from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. PST at the Dream Center located at 2301 Bellevue.

A one-of-a-kind experience for families, the event will feature many attractions and activities such as carnival games, train rides, live reindeer, a carousel, and much more.

The 6,000 toys will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Our Dreamland embodies the generosity of the season, with an opportunity to bless hundreds of families in our neighborhood of Echo Park and beyond," said Dream Center co-founder, Pastor Matthew Barnett. "It's always a wonderful, festive capstone for the year. It's a great big Christmas party in our campus parking lot, and we hope that everyone who shows up feels valued and loved this Christmas."

Meanwhile, the L.A. Dream Center also recently held a special Christmas event to bless children with Christmas gifts through its Foster Care Intervention program.

The Los Angeles Dream Center is a faith-based non-profit organization located in Echo Park, dedicated to transforming lives and underserved communities. It aims to facilitate long-term development through residential and outreach programs to individuals, families, and communities facing homelessness, hunger, poverty, addiction, domestic violence, education, and human trafficking.

The Dream Center helps those in need completely free of charge by offering resources, training, and support.

