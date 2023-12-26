Kosher Service Aims to Protect Students as Antisemitism Surges: 'We Can't Run Away from Darkness'

From Kosher food to fighting antisemitism, one of the largest Jewish firms, Orthodox Union (OU) in New York City, is asking America's leaders to stand with Israel.



If you've ever eaten a Nathan's hot dog, an Oreo cookie, or indulged in Hershey's chocolate – you've eaten food certified by the Orthodox Union's Kosher service, which approves over 1 million products and 70% of America's food labeled as Kosher.



The organization is nestled in the financial district of lower Manhattan. It supports synagogues, advocates for the disabled, and leads the Jewish Learning Initiative – a college program to engage Jewish students and elevate religious experience.



As anti-Israel activists call on the United States to abandon Israel, the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America, commonly called 'The OU,' is taking on a new effort: protecting its people.



"Rather than providing them with a home, we provide them with a fortress – a place where they can feel safe and protected," said Rabbi Moshe Hauer, Executive Vice President of The OU. "A place from all too frequent hostility that they experience."



Amid the fallout from Oct. 7th and the ensuing war, Rabbi Hauer has become a leading voice for Orthodox Jews – from national television to Capitol Hill – supporting Jewish college students.



"Once upon a time, Jews were not admitted to these campuses," Hauer said in his opening statement at a congressional hearing on antisemitism. "Today, we've come a long way and Jews are admitted to every campus. But today, unlike a short time ago – that admission introduces them to an environment where they have experienced fear and hostility."



Most recently, the OU and Rabbi Hauer have joined with family members of released hostages, highlighting and sharing the pain felt throughout the worldwide Jewish community until each hostage comes home.



"Any Jew, any serious Jew is deeply aware of their history," said Rabbi Hauer. "What we recite every Passover at the Seder, that in each and every generation they stand up against us to destroy us."



The rabbi says Jews and others saw America as the exception, a land where every identity should feel safe. Now, in a time when hate can feel stronger than hope, Rabbi Hauer encourages the world to pull strength from God.



"We came to the world in order to be able to bring light, so we're not going to run away from darkness – we can't run away from darkness," said Rabbi Hauer. "We have to double down. We have to know and understand that ultimately the light will shine."