'Just Unbelievable': Hero Saves Family of Four Trapped in 'Scary' Situation Amid Blazing Inferno

A 23-year-old Connecticut man is being hailed a hero after he saw smoke billowing from a home and went to the scene to help.

With firefighters claiming he was in the “right place at the right time,” the good Samaritan jumped into gear and ended up rescuing a family of four trapped inside the inferno.

Eliezer Reyes told WTNH-TV he was driving with his girlfriend to the store when he noticed the smoke and immediately approached the home, stepping into a truly scary scene.

“I said, like, ‘Is there anybody in there?'” Reyes recalled. “And a lady put her hands out the window.”

That’s when the hero noticed the woman had children with her. He told her to “drop the kid” down to him and pledged to catch the child.

“She didn’t trust me at first, but, eventually, she dropped her kid, and I caught him,” Reyes said. “And then the other kid fell, and I caught him.”

Then, the woman and a man trapped inside also dropped down from the window, with other good Samaritans stepping in to help catch them.

Middletown South Fire District Chief James Trzaski told WTNH-TV Reyes’ actions made a “huge difference,” as the family ended up with only minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

They were later treated at a local hospital and are expected to be OK.

“To normal laymen, to put themselves in this situation is just unbelievable,” the fire chief said. “And it speaks volumes about the type of person that he is.”

“My whole life I always wanted to be a firefighter,” Reyes told the outlet. “And I was like, ‘This is my chance to help somebody, maybe.”

In a separate interview, he continued, “I was just happy I was able to save them, because that was scary.”

Authorities continue to investigate the fire.