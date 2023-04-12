Journalist Tells Joe Rogan 'Intense Hatred' in US Brought Him to Christ: 'Loving Your Enemies'

A famous journalist and author recently revealed what brought him back to Christianity, telling podcast host Joe Rogan furor and societal hatred caused him to pivot back toward faith.

Michael Shellenberger, one of the journalists who published the Twitter Files, said in a March 30 episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” he came back to Christianity while writing his 2020 hit book, “Apocalypse Never.”

“What’s the remedy for this intense hatred and anger against civilizations? And I was like, ‘It’s love, obviously,'” Shellenberger said. “Loving your enemies is, for me, what Christianity is about. It’s the heart of Christianity.”

The journalist said this calling of faith is “really hard,” but that it’s worth pursuing, as The Christian Post reported.

“For me, it was like, I’m interested in having a faith that’s hard, not easy. If it were easy, what’s the point?” Shellenberger said. “It’s got to make you better in some way.”

The journalist previously discussed his return to faith in a 2021 interview with The Power Hungry Podcast, telling host Robert Bryce he’s not a fan of the “left-right spectrum” and believes the polarized dynamic is “wrong on a lot of issues.”

“There’s a bunch of ways in which what’s left and right is no longer so obvious,” Shellenberger said. “I just came back to my faith, really in the process of writing ‘Apocalypse Never.'”

He said he would have described himself as an “existentialist” a decade ago but now sees himself as a Christian existentialist.

Shellenberger also shared his parents were raised in conservative Mennonite households, though he was later confirmed as a Congregationalist.

