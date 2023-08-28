'Joe the Plumber' Dies After Pancreatic Cancer Battle, Leaving Behind Powerful Message of Faith, Kindness

Photo: GiveSendGo/Joe Wurzelbacher

Joe Wurzelbacher, who became known as “Joe the Plumber” after bursting onto the political scene when he questioned then-presidential candidate Barack Obama during the 2008 election cycle, died Sunday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 49.

Wurzelbacher, a political commentator who traveled the U.S. and appeared on countless TV and radio programs, is survived by his wife, Katie, and children aged 28, 10, 8, and 5.

“Joe passed away earlier this morning and entered our Lord’s heavenly home,” read a post shared Sunday on a GiveSendGo page to benefit Wurzelbacher’s family. “Joe had been too sick/in too much pain to get out of bed lately, and his goal was to get Katie and their kids moved to her hometown surrounded by family.”

The move took place just one week before Wurzelbacher’s death, putting a “huge smile on his face.” His wife, Katie, thanked those who helped the family prepare for his passing.

“I won’t forget that smile he gave me,” she said. “It brought him peace knowing we were all together by family. And everyone who helped us move also brought Joe that peace.”

Wurzelbacher told CBN’s Faithwire last month that his cancer journey has “changed his perspective” on life, with his focus shifting from politics to faith and family.

“People are going through things every day, and you don’t know what’s going on in their lives,” he said. “Having a kind word … and saying you’ll pray for them, it makes a difference.”

Wurzelbacher also explained how blown away he was by a GiveSendGo campaign that brought in nearly $131,000 as of the writing of this article.

“I just honestly started crying,” he said of the generosity directed his way. “There’s a lot of great people out there … they’re wanting to do good and, when they find they’re able to, most people will.”

He continued, “It’s astounding and just gives you more faith in people. My wife and I sat and cried for a while and thanked God.”

During this difficult time, pray for Wurzelbacher’s wife, children, and loved ones.

