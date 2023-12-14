International House of Prayer Founder Admits to 'Inappropriate Behavior'

International House of Prayer Founder Mike Bickle has released a statement confessing to "inappropriate behavior" that took place nearly 20 years ago.

The statement comes nearly two months after accusations surfaced alleging he sexually abused several women spanning several decades.

In a letter posted on X Tuesday Bickle wrote, "I sadly admit that 20+ years ago, I sinned by engaging in inappropriate behavior—my moral failures were real. (I am not admitting to the more intense sexual activities that some are suggesting)."

He continued, "I take all sin seriously, so on those occasions I quickly and sincerely repented in a way that resulted in receiving assurance from God followed by a daily resolve to live holy in all of my ways. God graciously helped me to respond in those times with a broken and contrite heart that was filled with godly sorrow. To this day, I remain sorrowful about those past failures."

As CBN News reported in late October, former IHOPKC leaders released a letter claiming "clergy sexual abuse by Mike Bickle" on "several victims."

An initial finding report by IHOPKC, which refers to the former leaders as the "Complaint Group," says they are concerned that the group of men who brought the allegations to the church's attention had a list of demands they wanted IHOPKC to meet.

IHOPKC's report also identified five of the eight women who the former leaders said made "claims" about "immoral relationships" involving Bickle.

In a report, IHOPKC noted," Three of those five have publicly called the allegations lies, a fourth has not wanted to communicate with IHOPKC's attorney, and the fifth's allegations relate to incidents that preceded IHOPKC's founding. Further, it became apparent that the Complaint Group did not have permission to include at least four of the women in their list of alleged victims."

A woman going by the name "Jane Doe" told The Roys Report that she was sexually abused by Bickle for nearly four years when she was 19 and he was 42.

She said she also witnessed inappropriate behavior from Bickle towards other women.

Bickle was asked to step away from the pulpit in October while the church's leader investigated all claims.

IHOPKC's executive leadership team released a statement shortly after saying, "This news is unsettling for our spiritual family as well as our entire leadership team. Please pray for all involved, including the ones who have come forward, those who have experienced trauma, and for the Bickle family. We are asking for patience as we work through this complex and very difficult situation."

"As difficult as this is for many, we are trusting in Jesus' wise and good leadership to help and strengthen us as we anchor our hope in Him," the statement continued.

Bickle asked for forgiveness in his recent statement and said he is confident "that the Lord will speak concerning what He sees and says about me in His timing."

"In this way, we can minimize some of the divisiveness that the enemy has planned—and we can continue to stay focused on loving Jesus and one another. I am deeply committed to respond to those with complaints against me in the spirit of Psalm 18:35—both now and in the years to come. Some who are have spoken against me are friends (I will continue to view them as friends)," Bickle wrote.

"I honor and love the IHOPKC community and will forever be grateful for them. They are a most remarkable people—they are truly marvelous comrades. I know the Lord is with them and that His favor and grace will continue to rest on them," he continued.

Bickle has led the IHOPKC organization since it was founded in 1999.

CBN News has reached out to IHOPKC for further comment. We will post it here if we hear back.

