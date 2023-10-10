House Republicans Set for Chaotic Fight to Crown a New Speaker: Will It Be Jordan or Scalise?

RICHMOND, VA – On Capitol Hill, an unprecedented situation is unfolding as the lack of a House Speaker limits America's ability to quickly respond to issues at home or abroad.



Monday night, Republicans ended an angry meeting with no agreement on who will become the next Speaker of the House. Earlier in the day, former Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California said he won't rule out a return to the speakership.



"Unfortunately, the House can do nothing without a Speaker," he said. "That's a decision by the conference. I'll allow the conference to make whatever decision, whether I'm Speaker or not, I'm a member of this body. I know what history has had and I can lead in any position it is."



Potential aid to Israel is reportedly on hold, along with the passage of a resolution showing support for the Jewish state and condemnation of the terror group Hamas.

Congress also needs to fund the U.S. government by November 17 or risk a shutdown.

Experts say it's unclear if McCarthy could make a comeback.

"It's not a surprise that he would be open to being Speaker because I think he wanted to continue to be Speaker," said Nathan Gonzalez of Inside Elections. "I'm not sure that the math has changed. The urgency has changed because it's very unclear what the interim Speaker Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina has... what significant legislation can even be brought to the floor."

Republicans officially seeking the gavel, include Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio.

Scalise is currently the House majority leader and is the second-ranking Republican in the House. Jordan is the chairman of the Judiciary Committee and is backed by Donald Trump. Neither man appears to have the votes needed to win.

Members are expressing frustration that the crisis shows weakness to countries like China and Russia.

"What kind of message are we sending to our adversaries when we can't govern, when we're dysfunctional, when we don't even have a Speaker of the House?" Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas said in an interview on CNN.

House Republicans are holding more closed-door meetings today in hopes of reaching an agreement and scheduling a vote on the Speaker as soon as tomorrow.

